Join us during San Diego Comic-Con week at Pep–Pep’s Sichuan Hot Stop, presented by Panda Express, located at 551 J Street for free samples of Panda’s newest American Chinese Original creation, Sichuan Hot Chicken! The crispy chicken tenders tossed in a one-of-a-kind Sichuan peppercorn sauce and spice blend will leave you wanting more—ask for extra spicy if you dare. Throughout the interactive space, you’ll get a chance to recharge, earn swag and meet Panda’s best friend, the mighty ‘Pep–Pep the Sichuan Wonderpepper,’ who needs help getting from China to America. With your help ‘swiping west’ on a large touch screen experience, Pep-Pep will make its way here to spice up the new limited-time dish. Don’t miss this chance to play and taste with Panda Express—doors open from 11am – 5pm on July 18th thru 20th!