San Diego County Coalition for Improving End of Life Care October General Meeting

Our meetings consist of brief business, educational component with guest speakers & opportunities for networking. As a collaborative team, we work toward identifying needs in our county, host educational programs for the community with a focus on advance care planning, palliative care, end-of-life care and bereavement.

This month's speaker is our Board Chair, Jeanne Marie Bredestege, Certified Thanatologist (Death, Dying and Bereavement), End of Life Guide, Licensed Funeral Director (FDR 4266) She will be presenting on End of Life Doulas in San Diego and Beyond: Updates from the Movement. Topics covered will be what End of Life Doulas do (and don't do); recent efforts towards developing standards of practice; possibilities of accredited certification for End of Life Doulas; and recognizing when an individual or family may benefit from the services of an EOL Doula. There will also be several local End of Life Doulas present at the meeting to answer questions and provide additional information. All are welcome!