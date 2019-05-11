San Diego County Credit Union Festival of Arts in North Park

North Park Main Street announces this year’s San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) Festival of Arts in North Park, a free festival that celebrates artistic talent, from unconventional street art to live musical talent. The festival will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering a whole day of entertaining experiences that are free and highlight the local talents of North Park.

For those looking for adult libations, cocktails and craft beer will be featured in the festival’s Craft Beer Block. Entry is free for those 21 and over. Attendees are invited to enjoy full 12 ounce pours of their favorite beer for purchase or enjoy a little bit of everything and buy a wrist band to sample and sip from the region’s best brewers. All of this is in one place, plus free entertainment and the ever-popular Craft Beer Karaoke. The new Craft Beer Block is a sure crowd pleaser!

There is something for everyone, including fun for the kids. New this year, Artelexia is hosting the “Make & Create” area that will provide the opportunity to participate in interactive activities designed to stimulate, inspire imaginations and create masterpieces. Local dance troupes will perform throughout the day; face painters, crafters and family-friendly snacks will be available.

Event features include:

100 + Artists

• Artwork available for viewing and sale will include paintings, photography, pottery, live urban

street art and handmade jewelry.

Gallery in the Street Fine Art & DJ Block

• Enjoy local and regional fine art for viewing or purchase in a swanky lounge atmosphere with DJ music and refreshments. It’s a great place to kick back and relax while you take in the finer side of things.

Live Art Block

• Local street artists will once again put on a show that amazes. See their magic as they transform everyday items into pieces of art right before your eyes. Music and a hip vibe bring this part of the festival to a new level.

6 Performance Stages

• A variety of musical performances will include indie, pop rock, world music, blues, spoken word performances and DJ music.

Craft Beer Block

• Free and open to ages 21 and up; guests may purchase full beer pours or buy a wristband and enjoy an opportunity to sip 2-ounce samples of North Park’s best brews.

Event proceeds benefit North Park Main Street, the non-profit organization committed to the development of the North Park Business Improvement District. Public street parking is available, in addition to a four-story public parking garage on 29th street. Parking will be available at a discounted rate for the day. It is recommended to use various car services as well. Everyone is encouraged to drink responsibly and not drink and drive.