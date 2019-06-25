San Diego Creative Professionals First Meeting

It's finally time for our first meeting!

San Diego Creative Professionals is a group for the Creative Professionals in the San Diego area to network, collaborate, and develop their skills. Creative jobs can include video and film production and post-production, graphic design, photography, writing (copywriters or other), game design, web development, and others. Group is open to aspiring professionals as well as current professionals.

Monthly meetings feature:

Networking- Allowing professionals of different creative disciplines to collaborate and gain career connections.

Creative Exercises- Refreshing creative energy and learning new skills.

Discussion- Education and Exploration

The schedule this meeting:

7:00- Networking

7:30- Creative Exercises

8:00- Group Discussion about the aims and methods of Creative Professionals.

The meeting will be at Half Door Brewing Co, 903 Island Ave. We will be set up on the first floor. The hostess will be able to direct you or you can look for the sign that says San Diego Creative Professionals.

Hope to see everyone there!