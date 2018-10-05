San Diego Dance Theater’s Trolley Dances

San Diego Dance Theater’s 20th annual “Trolley Dances” returns to captivate audiences at Hazard Center, The New Children’s Museum and IDEA1, a mix of apartment homes and commercial spaces in San Diego’s Upper East Village neighborhood. In partnership with Metropolitan Transit System, the contemporary dance series will entertain crowds throughout the county with popular dance numbers from the last two decades, with performances Oct. 5-7.

San Diego Dance Theater will give two hour guided tours that follow the unique storytelling experience, beginning at Hazard Center and continuing along the green and orange lines. Onlookers and touring groups alike will enjoy inspiring dance numbers performed by 50 of San Diego’s most talented dancers.

The showcase shares the art of dance with unexpected performances that often address social justice issues such as immigration, homelessness and climate change. The dance spectacle exposes communities to public transportation, new neighborhoods and professional dance.

Tickets are currently on sale for the price of $40 for general admission with multiple discounted prices available.

Performances are on Friday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m