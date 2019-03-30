San Diego Dances in Sherman Heights
Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92102
March 30th & 31st
“San Diego Dances in Sherman Heights” at The Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA. 92102
Features The PGK DANCE Project performing works by:
Khamla Somphanh,
Gina Bolles-Sorensen,
Erin Landry,
Kymmi Kellems,
Peter G. Kalivas, Founding Director PGK DANCE
with Guest Artist LITVAKdance.
The performance travels from the upstairs Ballroom when the doors open and a dance is already happening down to the outdoor parking lot/courtyard of this unexpectedly designed building with its many surprising nooks and crannies.
Tix: $30 General, $25 Senior/Military, $20 Student - $15 PGK DANCE Passport available.
ALL TIX include first Drink! Free Street Parking
For tix and info: www.ThePGKDANCEProject.org