March 30th & 31st

“San Diego Dances in Sherman Heights” at The Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA. 92102

Features The PGK DANCE Project performing works by:

Khamla Somphanh,

Gina Bolles-Sorensen,

Erin Landry,

Kymmi Kellems,

Peter G. Kalivas, Founding Director PGK DANCE

with Guest Artist LITVAKdance.

The performance travels from the upstairs Ballroom when the doors open and a dance is already happening down to the outdoor parking lot/courtyard of this unexpectedly designed building with its many surprising nooks and crannies.

Tix: $30 General, $25 Senior/Military, $20 Student - $15 PGK DANCE Passport available.

ALL TIX include first Drink! Free Street Parking

For tix and info: www.ThePGKDANCEProject.org