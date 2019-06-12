San Diego Digital Marketing Conference is your chance to ...

- Hear from some of the most audacious and thought provoking speakers in the digital marketing industry.

- Gain insight into emerging strategies, the latest innovative technologies, and best practices to move your business to the next level.

San Diego Digital Marketing Conference will be held June 12th to 13th, 2019. It is an online event being streamed live and also available on demand. It’s the one digital marketing event for marketing professionals in San Diego you can’t afford to miss. Whatever your goal is; reinforcing customer loyalty, improving lead generation, increasing sales, or driving stronger consumer engagement, the San Diego Digital Marketing Conference line up has been specifically designed to help you develop your audience.

Immerse yourself in topics like digital strategy, programmatic advertising, web experience management, usability / design, mobile marketing & retargeting, customer engagement, user acquisition, social media marketing, targeting & optimization, video marketing, data science & big data, web analytics & A/B testing, email marketing, content marketing, conversion rate optimization, search engine optimization, paid search marketing, geo-targeting, predictive analysis & attribution, growth hacking, conversion rate optimization, growth marketing tools, marketing & sales automation, sustainable growth strategies, product marketing & UX / UI and much, much more!

All sessions will be streamed online from the luxurious Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Los Angeles, California at DigiMarCon West (https://digimarconwest.com) where speaker presentations will be webcast live. If you would like to meet the speakers, network with fellow marketing professionals at refreshment breaks, luncheons and evening receptions, check out the latest Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech and SaaS technology solution providers exhibiting then it is highly recommended to attend DigiMarCon West in person instead of the San Diego Digital Marketing Conference which is a 100% online event only.

At San Diego Digital Marketing Conference, you will receive all the elements you need to achieve digital marketing success! Conventional thought will be challenged, new ways of thinking will emerge, and you will leave with your head and notebooks full of action items and ideas to lead your agency / team / account to even greater success.

Be a part of San Diego Marketing Conference and discover how to thrive and succeed as a marketer in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Secure your seat now and take advantage of our discounted super early bird registration rates.

For more details visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-digital-marketing-conference-registration-54126359398.