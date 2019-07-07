San Diego Dim Sum Tour

Are you a foodie? Have you tried traditional Cantonese dim sum – The small plate experience, the chopsticks, the steam-heated carts, the stacked steamer baskets, the lively conversations? The Tea! Perhaps you’ve never had the opportunity to learn the immense history involved with dim sum from a Cantonese-American guide (dim sum = “to touch the heart!”). This is your chance!

For a limited time, you can join Wild Foodie Tours and enjoy a truly unique dining experience! We'll brunch on Cantonese-style dim sum, served fresh from traditional push-carts & steamer baskets. You’ll learn about dim sum’s Silk Road roots, flavorful teas, and traditional Southern Chinese etiquette. You’ll pick and choose a variety of classic dim sum specialties like barbecue pork buns, rice crepes, siu mai, and egg tarts -- and become touched by the heart! After the meal, we'll take you on a walking tour through the heart of Asia-town and end at a popular Asian supermarket for some quick shopping. Perfect tour for those seeking a truly unique experience.

Trip length of 2½ hours with a walking distance of 1½-2 miles. Only $69 per person! Sundays at 10:00 am. **Gluten free and limited vegetarian options are available. You get: a Chinese-American tour guide who specializes in Chinese cuisine, insight into dim sum culture and history, a traditional dim sum brunch with tea at the premier dim sum restaurant in San Diego, an Asian supermarket and bakery shopping excursion. Are you ready for the Wild East of dim sum?