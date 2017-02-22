San Diego Downtown Residents Group Anniversary

Press Release

Downtown Residents Group (SDDRG) Celebrates 30 years

It wasn’t all that many years ago that downtown San Diego was a place to avoid. Filled with sleazy bars, tattoo parlors, adult book stores and other unsavory elements, there was little if any reason for anyone to go there. Beginning in the late 70s and early 80s with the strong advocacy of mayor Pete Wilson and other visionaries, all that gradually started to change. It became apparent that the downtown area, with its scenic bay views, offered the potential to become an attractive destination for tourists, businesses, and residents. In the years to follow, the visions of downtown’s potential gradually became a reality.

At present, there are 35,000 residents living downtown, with projections of as many as 90,000 in the next 30 years. Growth of that magnitude requires careful and cautious urban planning. Providing for the voice of those living downtown to be heard has been the task of the Downtown Residents Group (DRG). In the words of current DRG president, Gary Smith, “ We seek to bring our concerns and opinions to those whose policy decisions will impact the quality of life of our residents for many years into the future. Among our many successes have been the following: the Quiet Zone which has eliminated night time train horns, the setting aside of space for downtown parks, and the creation of Petco Park, just to name a few. Moving ahead, we continue to address the following: The scourge of homelessness on our streets, The Navy Broadway Complex, Seaport Village redevelopment, the future of Horton Plaza, and a proposed transient occupancy tax to fund Convention Center expansion.”

It is in this context that the DRG proudly announces its 30 year anniversary. We wish to offer an invitation to any downtown resident interested in learning more about us at our upcoming anniversary celebration and general membership meeting to be held on Wednesday, February 22 at the Children’s Museum, 200 W. Island Avenue, starting at 6:00 PM, sponsored by The New Children's Museum, The Sophia Hotel and Continental Catering.

For more information, please contact David Priver, DRG Membership Chairman at dmpriver@gmail.com or go online to view our web site at SDDRG.ORG.