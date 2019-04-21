San Diego Easter Cruises

to Google Calendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00

Hornblower Cruises & Events 1800 North Harbor Dr., San Diego, California 92101

Easter is almost here and that means it’s time to sweeten the deal. Join us for a sweet and savory brunch cruise with an array of fresh, chef-prepared creations, a carving station, and tower of decadent desserts. Celebrate with unlimited champagne and sparkling cider, the famous Easter Bunny, a narrated tour, and live jazz music as the yacht cruises through San Diego's sparkling harbor.

Info

Hornblower Cruises & Events 1800 North Harbor Dr., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown
to Google Calendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Easter Cruises - 2019-04-21 11:00:00