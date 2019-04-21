San Diego Easter Cruises
Hornblower Cruises & Events 1800 North Harbor Dr., San Diego, California 92101
Easter is almost here and that means it’s time to sweeten the deal. Join us for a sweet and savory brunch cruise with an array of fresh, chef-prepared creations, a carving station, and tower of decadent desserts. Celebrate with unlimited champagne and sparkling cider, the famous Easter Bunny, a narrated tour, and live jazz music as the yacht cruises through San Diego's sparkling harbor.
