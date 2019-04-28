San Diego Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Support Group

San Diego EDS Support Group has bimonthly meetings on the second and fourth Sundays of every month. We provide support between meetings via facebook page and phone call with occasional one on one support as needed for those who can’t make our scheduled meeting times.

We also provide access to a member compiled list of EDS knowledgeable physicians and specialists in our area to aid in finding quality care for our community members. Our focus is on raising awareness and keeping everyone connected. We strive to provide a comfortable and supportive environment that allows members to share both their struggles and triumphs.

For more information, email sdehlersdanlos@gmail.com and join our facebook group "San Diego Ehlers Danlos Support Group"

Stay Bendy, Stay Strong