San Diego Farm to Fork Week

Farm to Fork week is your chance to try special drinks and dishes, special menus and special events at our partner members all around the county. What sets Farm to Fork Week apart is our chefs' commitments to sourcing ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and fishermen, friends we know and trust. Then we spend our time verifying that participating chefs and restaurants are, in fact, buying from those local friends. So, when you choose to dine or drink at one of our partner restaurants, wineries or bars, or book an event with one of our chefs or catering members, you can rest assured that you're keeping your food dollars in San Diego.