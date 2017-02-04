San Diego Fermentation Festival
San Diego County Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, California 92101
The San Diego Fermentation Festival is a family-friendly outdoor festival featuring:
- A Makers Marketplace showcasing the southern California bounty of artisanal foodmakers and brewers
- Keynote speech about the human microbiome by Dr. Rob Knight, professor at UCSD and co-founder of the American Gut Project
- An Ambrosia Garden (21+) featuring fermented adult beverages such as mead, beer, kombucha* and wine
- Workshops and presentations given by fermentation experts covering how and why to make and eat fermented foods and beverages
- Do-It-Yourself Fermentation stations where you can learn hands-on how to make fermented food
- Wellness Pavilion– Give your Whole Self a break! Yoga classes, sound healing, other relaxation and rejuvenation activities
- Live music and Entertainment
Proceeds from the Ambrosia Garden will be donated to Wild Willow Farm & Education Center.
Cost: $25 (General) to $39 (with Ambrosia Garden 21+ taster tickets)
Children under 12 admitted FREE with accompanying adult
Ticket link: http://sdff17.bpt.me
Info
San Diego County Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, California 92101 View Map