The San Diego Fermentation Festival is a family-friendly outdoor festival featuring:

- A Makers Marketplace showcasing the southern California bounty of artisanal foodmakers and brewers

- Keynote speech about the human microbiome by Dr. Rob Knight, professor at UCSD and co-founder of the American Gut Project

- An Ambrosia Garden (21+) featuring fermented adult beverages such as mead, beer, kombucha* and wine

- Workshops and presentations given by fermentation experts covering how and why to make and eat fermented foods and beverages

- Do-It-Yourself Fermentation stations where you can learn hands-on how to make fermented food

- Wellness Pavilion– Give your Whole Self a break! Yoga classes, sound healing, other relaxation and rejuvenation activities

- Live music and Entertainment

Proceeds from the Ambrosia Garden will be donated to Wild Willow Farm & Education Center.

Cost: $25 (General) to $39 (with Ambrosia Garden 21+ taster tickets)

Children under 12 admitted FREE with accompanying adult

Ticket link: http://sdff17.bpt.me