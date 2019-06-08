Since its inception in 1987, the San Diego Festival of the Arts has raised in excess of $2.5 million in support of 33+ adaptive sports programs benefiting more than 150,000 San Diegans with disabilities. Now in its 33rd year, the 2019 San Diego Festival of the Arts will continue this tradition, showcasing stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from nearly 200 artists. Ticket sales (starting at $14), a silent auction and wine and beer garden all contribute towards this philanthropic effort spearheaded by the Torrey Pines Kiwanis Foundation.