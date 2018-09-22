San Diego Festival of Beer

San Diego’s Original Festival of Beer hosted by the San Diego Professionals Against Cancer returns for its 24th year on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from Noon -5 pm with unlimited beer tasting in Downtown SD on the water front. Purchase tickets at: www.sdbeerfest.ticketderby.com

The event will take over the entire SD Broadway Pier on the bay front. The indoor/outdoor event will once again feature 50+ breweries pouring 120 taste-bud tingling varieties of craft beer!

The event is brought to you by the San Diego Professionals Against Cancer, the only 100% volunteer-run nonprofit with proceeds donated to fight cancer.