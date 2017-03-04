San Diego Festival of Science Engineering Expo Day

Mark your calendars for the largest single-day science and engineering event in Southern California. This year attendees who visit the Fleet’s booth will engineer creations out of straws, pipe cleaners and coffee filters to test out in our Wind Tubes. We will also bring along the crowd-pleasing Airzookas and shimmer wall to experiment with and enjoy. Also look for the Fleet’s own Don’t Try This at Home live show on the EXPO Day stage. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101