San Diego Filipino Cinema Celebrates 100 Years of Philippine Cinema
Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
San Diego Filipino Cinema invites you to celebrate Philippine Cinema's 100th year anniversary! To celebrate, we've invited two exceptional Filipino films created by two award-winning Filipino filmmakers from the Philippines:
Ang Larawan by Loy Arcenas | Dec. 1, 2018 at 4:00 PM
In a musical tale about standing together against materialism, two impoverished sisters anguish over whether or not to sell a painting, the final masterpiece by their recluse father. A bitter struggle for survival against betrayal set in pre-World War II Manila. Best Picture Winner at the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.
LORNA by Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo | Dec. 1, 2018 at 7:00 PM
Lorna is a sixty year old woman who is constantly searching for the right man, having failed at so many relationships. Having lived close to a lifetime alone, she decides to take another stab at moving on and more importantly, love. Best Picture Nominee, Cinema One Originals 2014; Best Performance by an Actress Nominee, Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2015.