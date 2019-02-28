San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social

to Google Calendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00

Bivouac Ciderworks 3986 30th Street, San Diego, California 92104

Enjoy Bivouac Ciderworks' awesome eats and cider drinks while getting to know your local filmmakers, other creatives, cinema lovers, and community/business leaders at the San Diego Filipino Cinema's first mixer of the year!

San Diego Filipino Cinema's Cine Social is an opportunity to network, meet new friends, and learn about our programming.

Everyone's invited! Let's eat, drink, and get social!

No admission fee; no host -- Please visit http://www.bivouaccider.com for menu and pricing

Info
Bivouac Ciderworks 3986 30th Street, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Film, Food & Drink
North Park
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social - 2019-02-28 18:30:00