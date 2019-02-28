San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social
Bivouac Ciderworks 3986 30th Street, San Diego, California 92104
Enjoy Bivouac Ciderworks' awesome eats and cider drinks while getting to know your local filmmakers, other creatives, cinema lovers, and community/business leaders at the San Diego Filipino Cinema's first mixer of the year!
San Diego Filipino Cinema's Cine Social is an opportunity to network, meet new friends, and learn about our programming.
Everyone's invited! Let's eat, drink, and get social!
No admission fee; no host -- Please visit http://www.bivouaccider.com for menu and pricing
Info
Film, Food & Drink
North Park