San Diego Filipino Cinema Cine Social

Enjoy Bivouac Ciderworks' awesome eats and cider drinks while getting to know your local filmmakers, other creatives, cinema lovers, and community/business leaders at the San Diego Filipino Cinema's first mixer of the year!

San Diego Filipino Cinema's Cine Social is an opportunity to network, meet new friends, and learn about our programming.

Everyone's invited! Let's eat, drink, and get social!

No admission fee; no host -- Please visit http://www.bivouaccider.com for menu and pricing