San Diego Filipino Cinema's Perspective Series: Women of the Weeping River

San Diego Filipino Cinema presents

Women of the Weeping River by Sheron Dayoc

in partnership with New Americans Museum

In the mountains of Mindanao, Satra, a young widow, is caught in an escalating blood feud stretching back generations. She initially seeks vengeance until meeting Farida, from a respected family of mediators, who pushes Satra’s family to reconcile with the rival clan. But Farida herself, in her seventies, has to deal with her own deteriorating memories. In denial of her failing health, she unconsciously embraces her desire to leave this world to join her deceased lover. When Satra confronts the loss of her only child, she is convinced that she has to stop this unending circle of violence but she faces the refusal of her family to leave the land. Inspired by Farida’s wisdom and her senses to reach out to the impossible, Satra meets up with the matriarch of the rival clan.

Winner, Best Picture awards at the Gawad Urian Awards, 2017; QCinema International Film Festival, 2016; Young Critics Circle, Philippines in 2017.

WOMEN OF THE WEEPING RIVER is supported by Sundance Scriptwriting Lab, Asian Cinema Fund, Hubert Bals Fund and was presented at Busan Asian Project Market, Sorfond pitching forum in Norway and Ties That Bind – EAVE.

Date/Time: March 27, 2019, Wednesday | 7:30pm-9:30pm (doors open at 7:00pm)

Venue: The Lot, Liberty Station | 2620 Truxtun Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Opening Reception (with refreshments) will be held at 5:30pm-6:45pm before the screening at the New Americans Museum (a few steps away from The Lot Cinema) at 2825 Dewey Road, 1st floor, San Diego, CA 92106.

Ticket Pricing:

$12/ticket Regular price

$11/ticket when you buy a minimum of 10 tickets*

$10/ticket when you co-present*

*Please email info@sdfilipinocinema.org to learn more.

sdfilipinocinema.org | newamericansmuesuem.org

