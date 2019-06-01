San Diego Filipino Cinema's Perspective Series
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-year-i-did-nothing-by-ana-barredo-tickets-61327936509 or click link below under Info "Visit Event Website".
San Diego Filipino Cinema's Perspective Series presents
The Year I Did Nothing by Ana Barredo
Winner, Best Drama Film at the IFS Film Festival 2019
June 1, 2019 | Saturday
First Screening Time
Pre-reception at the Lobby: 2:00PM
Theater doors open: 2:30PM
Program starts: 3:00PM
Q&A session after the film w/ filmmaker Ana Barredo
Second Screening Time
Pre-reception: 5:00PM
Theater doors open: 5:30PM
Program starts: 6:00PM
Q&A session after the film w/ filmmaker Ana Barredo
Ticket Pricing: $12 online | $15 at the door | $11 bulk buy, minimum 10 tickets
Email us at info@sdfilipinocinema.org about co-presenting this film with us and get your name or company logo on our social media and the big screen on day of screening, plus you get $11/ticket price for a minimum of 10 tickets (no Eventbrite additional fees).
Sneak Peek Video: https://vimeo.com/332078966
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/308119949