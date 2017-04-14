San Diego Film Award Winners
Media Arts Center 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104
The Film Consortium San Diego and the Digital Gym Cinema are giving you the opportunity to watch the locally produced feature and short length films that swept the San Diego Film Awards. This is your chance to support and celebrate San Diego’s burgeoning film industry and the creative individuals who are the driving force behind it.
Info
Media Arts Center 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
North Park