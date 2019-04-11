San Diego Film Week

Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

The third annual San Diego Film Week will be held April 11-20th at the Museum of Photographic Arts, The Sunset Temple, Whistlestop Bar and other venues TBD. Film Week culminates with the annual San Diego Film Awards on April 20th at Parq Nightclub in downtown San Diego.

FEATURING FILM SCREENINGS / FILM MARKET / WORKSHOPS / PANELS/ AWARDS

For more info: http://sdfilmweek.com/2018/

San Diego
