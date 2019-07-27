Come out to the San Diego Fruit Festival where fruit, music, and fashion come together! During the day you can attend lectures from some of the world's top fruit experts and enjoy live music and yoga while shopping fruit-related vendors (all ages).

At sunset, experience fruit, fire, and drums on the grass during our fruit carving ceremony (all ages).

For the nighttime, Deep House Runway takes over for a special series of fruit inspired fashion shows including house music deejays, underground designers, and live artists (age 21+).