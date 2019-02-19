San Diego Full Moon Dinner Cruises

Whatever you're celebrating, few places are as beautiful as the deck of a Hornblower yacht on the night of full moon over San Diego. Enjoy champagne, an elegant dinner, and plenty of time to stargaze on the outdoor deck with the ones you love.

Full 2019 dates include: 1/20, 2/19, 2/20, 3/20, 4/19, 4/20, 5/18, 6/17, 7/16, 8/15, 8/16, 9/13, 10/13, 11/12, 11/13, 12/11