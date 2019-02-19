San Diego Full Moon Dinner Cruises

Hornblower Cruises 1800 1800 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101

Whatever you're celebrating, few places are as beautiful as the deck of a Hornblower yacht on the night of full moon over San Diego. Enjoy champagne, an elegant dinner, and plenty of time to stargaze on the outdoor deck with the ones you love.

Full 2019 dates include: 1/20, 2/19, 2/20, 3/20, 4/19, 4/20, 5/18, 6/17, 7/16, 8/15, 8/16, 9/13, 10/13, 11/12, 11/13, 12/11

Hornblower Cruises 1800 1800 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
