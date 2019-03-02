Love golf? Love craft beer? Then you will love the San Diego Golf & Craft Beer Festival coming to the beautiful hillside resort of Pala Mesa. With admission, every attendee will get a certificate for a FREE round of golf* at Pala Mesa along with the chance to try and buy all the hot new clubs on the market from TaylorMade, Callaway, Cleveland, Srixon, Wilson and more right on the driving range where you can see ball flight. Plus, you can get ready for the golf season with great deals in the Pala Mesa Retail Zone. And when it's time to kick back and relax, hit the Pala Mesa beer garden and enjoy some of the best local craft beer. There will also be golf clinics by PGA Pro Travis Inchcliff and a trick shot show by long drive champion, Lynn "Capt'n Crush" Ray. Show Times:Friday March 1st - 10-4Saturday March 2nd - 10-4 Tickets are good for either day, Friday or Saturday. *Tee time restrictions and $15 cart fee applies.Visti www.golffestshows.com for complete details.

FAQs

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event? Plenty of Free Parking.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? No, you can show your ticket at the gate on your phone.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable? Yes.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions? Yes, email info@spearhall.com