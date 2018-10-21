The San Diego Green Homes Tour showcases some of San Diego County's most innovative, eco-friendly homes and gardens. The self-guided tour includes 13 diverse residential projects located in the communities of South Park, Normal Heights, Pacific Beach, Point Loma, La Jolla, Encinitas, Vista, Lakeside, Bonita, Jamul, Elfin Forest/San Elijo Hills and Campo.

Now in its ninth year, the Green Homes Tour is a program of the San Diego Green Building Council. The Tour provides a unique opportunity to step inside private residences to get ideas, find inspiration and explore a wide variety of green building and design features in real-world settings.

Preview homes sites and purchase tickets at http://www.sdgreenhomestour.org.