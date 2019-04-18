San Diego Guitar Festival is proud to present its 2019 season concerts at its 2019 home, the Inamori Pavilion at the Japanese Friendship Garden (JFG). From April 18 through April 27, 2019, JFG will partner once again with the San Diego Guitar Festival who continues their commitment to be a global ambassador for diverse artistic traditions. Featuring cutting-edge women performers, scholars and educators, the 2019 artists will share their expertise at various locations across San Diego, California.

Join us as we present the San Diego debut of three of the top international concert guitarists; Bokyung Byun, featuring contemporary and traditional repertoire for guitar, Jiji, playing on classical and electric guitar, and Alexandra Iranfar, singing a variety of songs for voice and guitar.

Admission to the concerts includes entrance to the garden and meet-the-artist reception following the concert. Free public parking is available in Balboa Park. Entrance located at the main entry gate in the Upper Garden.

GA | $25 (Festival Pass + $40)

Military, seniors (65+) | $20 (Festival Pass + $30)

Student | $15