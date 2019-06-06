San Diego International Boat Show Cruises into Harbor Island

The popular summerSan Diego International Boat Show® has established itself as the premier southwest boat show and cruises into Spanish Landing Park on Harbor Island June 6 – 9 for four days of fun on the water!

Make your boating dreams a reality by checking out over 150 boats on display, from entry-level family cruisers and personal watercraft to sailboats and motor yachts. If you’re dreaming big, the San Diego International Boat Show also has an expanded selection of 80’+ yachts with several making their West Coast debut.Attendees will enjoy browsing through the on-land expo to view and test the latest marine accessories, services and electronics.

If you are a boat enthusiast, or are looking for the latest trend in yachting, the boat show is the place to be. It offers an excellent opportunity for those who are curious about boating, offering a tremendous resource in finding the right vessel. Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.

In addition, boaters can sharpen their skills at workshops and seminars presented by experts, educators, and adventurers. Cuisinefrom the area’s most popular food trucks, beer garden, kid’s zone, and live entertainment will make the boat show an ideal place to shop, tour, learn, and relax with friends and family on San Diego bay.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Thursday through Sunday, June 6 – 9, 2019

Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7 Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $15 – Adults (13 years & older)

FREE – Children (12 years & under)

Active military personnel get a $5 discount with proper ID

(available at ticket booth only)