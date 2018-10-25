The San Diego International Cuban Dance Congress is the largest Cuban dance event in the United States taking place in sunny San Diego annually.

Enjoy 4 nights of non-stop Cuban salsa dance parties until 3am, 3 full days of amazing FUN Cuban dance workshops including a full beginners track (you can learn Cuban dance), Afro-Cuban, Rumba, Cuban Salsa, Folkloric, Rueda de Casino and Cuban SON, World Class Cuban Instructors featuring Kati Hernandez, Wilfredo Guilbiac Rodriguez, Juan Carlos Blanco, Liethis Hechavarria, Renier Fernandez, Indira Mora Cueto, Jorge Luis Fernandez and more, Renowned Cuban Bands featuring Maykel Blanco y Su Salsa Mayor, Mixael Cabrera and Clave Dura, Hottest Cuban music DJ's from the east and west coasts including Dj Warapo, DJ Melao and Dj Walt Digz, Cuban Dance Performances, The Original Famous "Timba Mob Bus", Cuban Salsa Boat Party and more...

San Diego is your fun in the sun Cuban dance destination experience - YOU want to experience this AWESOME event!