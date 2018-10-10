San Diego International Film Festival Opening Night Film Premiere and Afterparty
Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
This is where it all starts! From the red carpet to the opening night film premiere, post-screening celebrity interviews with insider insights and an after party that sets downtown on fire. The San Diego International Film Festival kicks off with a bang!
Our track record of award-winning films includes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Lion, 12 Years a Slave, The Imitation Game, Whiplash, Hidden Figures and many more. Opening Night is a glamorous evening, so join San Diego’s movers & shakers on the red carpet and a few Hollywood insiders as we kick off the San Diego International Film Festival with a bang! After the Q&A with our special guests head over to the OMNIA Nightclub for the Afterparty. The popular and fashionable OMNIA Nightclub boasts rooftop cabanas, a pulsing dance floor & chic modern lounge areas. Roll the dice at one of Jamul Casinos gaming tables, hit the dance floor with DJ Marc Eazy and enjoy live music from The Stilettos.
Admission: Dress to impress on the red carpet!