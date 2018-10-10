San Diego International Film Festival Opening Night Film Premiere and Afterparty

This is where it all starts! From the red carpet to the opening night film premiere, post-screening celebrity interviews with insider insights and an after party that sets downtown on fire. The San Diego International Film Festival kicks off with a bang!

Our track record of award-winning films includes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Lion, 12 Years a Slave, The Imitation Game, Whiplash, Hidden Figures and many more. Opening Night is a glamorous evening, so join San Diego’s movers & shakers on the red carpet and a few Hollywood insiders as we kick off the San Diego International Film Festival with a bang! After the Q&A with our special guests head over to the OMNIA Nightclub for the Afterparty. The popular and fashionable OMNIA Nightclub boasts rooftop cabanas, a pulsing dance floor & chic modern lounge areas. Roll the dice at one of Jamul Casinos gaming tables, hit the dance floor with DJ Marc Eazy and enjoy live music from The Stilettos.

Admission: Dress to impress on the red carpet!