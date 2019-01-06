San Diego International Food Tour

Join Wild Foodie Tours to savor the vibrant and diverse cuisines of the region and discover some of the best Chinese, Mexican, and Filipino food in San Diego! You'll enjoy food tastings at 6 of our favorite neighborhood eateries in the suburb of National City for authentic, tasty ethnic food with dessert included! Beer will also be available for purchase at the first stop. Perfect tour for any occasion. Trip length of 3-3½ hours with a walking distance of 1-2 miles. Only $69! Sundays at 12:00 pm and Thursdays at 5:00 pm.