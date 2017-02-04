Bollywood Dreams Entertainment Presents:

JAI HO! BOLLYWOOD DANCE PARTY

First Friday Launch!

North America's most popular Bollywood dance party starts a monthly (first Fridays after Feb. 4th) in San Diego at Queen Bee's Art & Cultural Center. At the core of Jai Ho! Dance Party, we celebrate values such as inclusivity, sharing positive vibes & basking in the best of Indian culture by bringing festive elements to the dance floor. Jai Ho! is a celebration of Bollywood music & dance like none other - it’s an invitation to be silly, to smile, make friends on the dance floor, to sing & dance all night long regardless of your gender, age, ethnicity or background.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

QUEEN BEE'S ART & CULTURAL CENTER

3925 Ohio St, San Diego, CA 92104

Doors 9pm - Party till 1:45am

NOW MONTHLY ON FIRST FRIDAYS! (After Feb. 4th)

Hosted by:

PRASHANT: SINGER, DANCER, DJ

Featuring:

DJ UKEIM

Ukeim plays everything from Latin Music (Salsa, Cumbia, Merengue, Bachata), Funk, 80’s, 90’s, Dance Music and Top 40’s. Catering to the wide variety of cultures found in San Diego, his musical selection connects and creates an experience that really captivates the audience.

SPECIALS:

- FREE entry before 10pm (must pre-register, only 100 tickets available!)

– Dance Lesson at 10pm

– Henna by donation

– Dance performance at 11 pm

– Dance all night to the best of Bollywood, Bhangra & Indian dance music with DJs UKEIM + PRASHANT!

THE DETAILS:

Doors open at 9 pm – 21+ w/ proper ID – Party till 1:45 am!

– FREE entry before 10pm (must pre-register, only 100 tickets available)

– $5 Groups of 4 or more, $7 advance tickets, $10 at the door (price subject to change after 11pm)

SIGN UP FOR FREE ENTRY@ BUY TICKETS HERE:

Community Partners

ABOUT PRASHANT:

A one-of-a-kind Bollywood entertainer, Prashant is a singer, choreographer, MC & DJ with one simple agenda, to make people dance all night long to an irresistible blend of world's greatest dance beats. Prashant's effervescent personality & charisma instantly strikes a chord with audiences of all ages & backgrounds.

Through his energetic performances, Prashant has moved masses across both coasts of America & many places in between - including in Las Vegas, NYC, Chicago, Washington D.C., Bay Area, Los Angeles, Montana, Virginia, Idaho, Seattle and Portland. His interactive dance lessons in his DJ set transform any dance party into a full fledged Bollywood musical within minutes.

FAQs:

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

Strictly 21+, please bring state issued ID or passport.

What are my transport/parking options getting to the event?

Plenty of street parking available and close to bus lines

Are tickets refundable?

No.