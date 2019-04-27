San Diego King's Day 2019
Inn at Rancho Santa Fe 5951 Linea Del Cielo, San Diego, California 92091
The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and San Diego Dutch community groups are collaborating to host San Diego King’s Day 2019 on The Inn’s picturesque, sprawling lawns – where locals & fellow expats alike can spend the day immersed in Dutch culture.
Annually on April 27, Dutch in the Netherlands and abroad celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander, a Dutch national holiday called Koningsdag (or King’s Day), with festivals full of music, food and merriment. This year, the party comes to Rancho Santa Fe with a free family-friendly Dutch cultural event where revelers can enjoy:
- Traditional cuisine like Bitterballen, Herring and Poffertjes created by The Inn's culinary team
- Traditional Dutch games hosted by the Dutch School of Southern California, La Jolla
- Traditional King's Day "kids flea market"
- Live music by DJ Emiel van Wanrooij
- Libations on The Lawn - Heineken beer garden, Bols Negronis and libations from Effen Vodka
- Silent auction benefitting the Dutch School of Southern California
- Garden crafts & horse-drawn hay rides by Smarts Farm
- Bounce house
WHEN: Saturday, April 27, 2019 | 1pm – 7pm
TICKETS: Tickets and full event schedule available at www.sandiegokingsday.com