The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and San Diego Dutch community groups are collaborating to host San Diego King’s Day 2019 on The Inn’s picturesque, sprawling lawns – where locals & fellow expats alike can spend the day immersed in Dutch culture.

Annually on April 27, Dutch in the Netherlands and abroad celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander, a Dutch national holiday called Koningsdag (or King’s Day), with festivals full of music, food and merriment. This year, the party comes to Rancho Santa Fe with a free family-friendly Dutch cultural event where revelers can enjoy:

- Traditional cuisine like Bitterballen, Herring and Poffertjes created by The Inn's culinary team

- Traditional Dutch games hosted by the Dutch School of Southern California, La Jolla

- Traditional King's Day "kids flea market"

- Live music by DJ Emiel van Wanrooij

- Libations on The Lawn - Heineken beer garden, Bols Negronis and libations from Effen Vodka

- Silent auction benefitting the Dutch School of Southern California

- Garden crafts & horse-drawn hay rides by Smarts Farm

- Bounce house

WHEN: Saturday, April 27, 2019 | 1pm – 7pm

TICKETS: Tickets and full event schedule available at www.sandiegokingsday.com