San Diego Latino Film Festiival

Join us for an 11 day celebration of Latino Cinema, Arts & Culture! Media Arts Center San Diego invites you to the 26th Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival, March 14 to 24. The festival will present over 160 films from Latin America, the United States, and Spain as well as Opening Night and Closing Night Parties, the 4th Annual Sabor Latino - Food, Beer & Wine Festival, Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers, free student screenings, and more. Audiences will have the rare opportunity to meet filmmakers and actors from all over the world.