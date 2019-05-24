San Diego Leadership Alliance 2019 Fellows Fundraiser- Drag Show & Mixer

Join the 2019 SDLA Fellows on Friday, May 24 for a mixer and drag show at The Rail in Hillcrest. Proceeds will benefit future classes of the San Diego Leadership Alliance Institute, by ensuring that it remains free for all fellows. This event will feature some of San Diego’s finest drag queens, celebrate the diversity of our local progressive community, and highlight LGBTQ+ history.

Our annual fundraising event attracts community members from throughout the county working on a range of progressive issues. Reconnect with old friends, make some new ones, and join us for a night to remember! Reserve your ticket or become a sponsor today to support the efforts of the San Diego Leadership Alliance.