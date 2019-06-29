You're invite to the San Diego Made Speakeasy Donor Gala on Saturday, June 29 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

This event will be held at a secret, speakeasy location near downtown San Diego (only announced to ticket holders), and will feature:

- Hosted dinner and appetizers by Mastiff Sausage Company

- Donut bar by SPLIT Bakehouse and cotton candy cart Get Fluffed Up Cotton Candy

- Open Bar All Night with Sustainable Sourced, Conscious Cocktails by The Beverage Botanist

- Live music by The Third Coast Jazz Band, a 5-piece 1920’s “Big Band” for all-night-long dancing.

- Photo booth by XOXO PhotoBooth SD

- Styling and lounge decor by Pow Wow Design Studio

- Event rentals by Catalog Atelier

- Argentina Tango Performance by two professional Tango dancers

- 1920's Carnival Games, Performers and Activations

- 1920’s formal speakeasy-themed attire

- (1) Free swag bag per person filled with local handmade products

- Silent auction and raffle for amazing prizes, including:

Gift Certificates from Thorn Brewing

Gift Certificates from Attitude Brewing Company

A Two-Night Staycation at the The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows

A Pair of Sunglasses by Knockaround Sunglasses

A Workshop Box by The Crafter's Box

An 8X10 Tintype Photo Session by Black Art Tintype

A Prize Pack from Pura Vida Bracelets

A Nixon Watch and Prize Pack

A night stay at a One Bunk TJ

A Month of Coworking at the Factory

Spa + Hair Services and SO MUCH MORE!

All proceeds support the San Diego Made Factory fundraiser to build a sustainable space for makers and creatives!

Single tickets: $100 (includes all food, drinks, + entertainment)

Two Tickets: $175 (includes all food, drinks, + entertainment)

Don’t miss this roaring event!

Get your ticket now at https://www.sandiegomade.org/gala