San Diego Made Speakeasy Donor Gala
San Diego Made Factory 2031 Commercial Street, San Diego, California 92113
You're invite to the San Diego Made Speakeasy Donor Gala on Saturday, June 29 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
This event will be held at a secret, speakeasy location near downtown San Diego (only announced to ticket holders), and will feature:
- Hosted dinner and appetizers by Mastiff Sausage Company
- Donut bar by SPLIT Bakehouse and cotton candy cart Get Fluffed Up Cotton Candy
- Open Bar All Night with Sustainable Sourced, Conscious Cocktails by The Beverage Botanist
- Live music by The Third Coast Jazz Band, a 5-piece 1920’s “Big Band” for all-night-long dancing.
- Photo booth by XOXO PhotoBooth SD
- Styling and lounge decor by Pow Wow Design Studio
- Event rentals by Catalog Atelier
- Argentina Tango Performance by two professional Tango dancers
- 1920's Carnival Games, Performers and Activations
- 1920’s formal speakeasy-themed attire
- (1) Free swag bag per person filled with local handmade products
- Silent auction and raffle for amazing prizes, including:
Gift Certificates from Thorn Brewing
Gift Certificates from Attitude Brewing Company
A Two-Night Staycation at the The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows
A Pair of Sunglasses by Knockaround Sunglasses
A Workshop Box by The Crafter's Box
An 8X10 Tintype Photo Session by Black Art Tintype
A Prize Pack from Pura Vida Bracelets
A Nixon Watch and Prize Pack
A night stay at a One Bunk TJ
A Month of Coworking at the Factory
Spa + Hair Services and SO MUCH MORE!
All proceeds support the San Diego Made Factory fundraiser to build a sustainable space for makers and creatives!
Single tickets: $100 (includes all food, drinks, + entertainment)
Two Tickets: $175 (includes all food, drinks, + entertainment)
Don’t miss this roaring event!
Get your ticket now at https://www.sandiegomade.org/gala