San Diego Magazine’s 2019 Best of North County

The Best of North County Party returns to Carlsbad for a sunset celebration of the top restaurants, breweries and businesses in NoCo. Guests will dine on unlimited gourmet tastings prepared by local chefs paired with sips of craft beer and cocktails, local wines, and spirits. The Sunday afternoon event is hosted in the lush courtyards of the Park Hyatt Aviara with vignettes of live music, lounges, lawn games, and boutique pop-ups. Guests will end their weekend with a fun-filled evening of the best North County has to offer!

Tickets are limited and will sell out. This is a 21+up event.