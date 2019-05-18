San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer

to Google Calendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00

Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa 3999 Mission Blvd., San Diego, California 92109

San Diego Magazine’s fitness event, Sweat San Diego presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer, brings the top fitness studios and healthy brands from around the county together for a day of short-session workouts and fresh eats right on the bay at the Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa. Guests will kick off the morning with two twenty minute workouts selecting from barre, yoga, boxing, bootcamp, recovery stretch, and more. Post-workout, guests are invited to the Live Well Lounge for healthy brunch bites, drinks, and shopping. Meet up and coming wellness brands, enter giveaways and grab a swag bag, listen to live music, shop the pop-up boutiques or get a mini massage. This event is 21+.

#SDMSweat

Info

Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa 3999 Mission Blvd., San Diego, California 92109 View Map
San Diego
to Google Calendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Magazine’s 2019 SWEAT presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer - 2019-05-18 10:00:00