San Diego Magazine's Celebrating Women 2018

The iconic Westgate Hotel’s outdoor rooftop will host the city’s most inspiring female leaders, movers and shakers, and entrepreneurs for Celebrating Women. Join us as we honor our finalists and name the winners in the following categories: Industry Leader, Nonprofit Visionary, Rising Star, Military Service, and Woman of the Year.

Plus, enjoy bites and beverages, live music, pop-up shops and interactive installations while overlooking the stunning view of downtown. This event is 21+.