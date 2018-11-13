San Diego Magazine's World Eats 2018
The Headquarters 789 West Harbor Dr, San Diego, California 92101
Inside San Diego Magazine's Global Cuisine Guide are 93 restaurants that specialize in cuisine from around the world. As a nod to their talents and a celebration of the diversity that is thriving in our city’s dining scene, San Diego Magazine will host World Eats at The Headquarters at Seaport Village. This event is 21+.

