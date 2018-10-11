San Diego Mesa College Art Faculty and Staff Exhibition 2018 Reception

Art Faculty and Staff Exhibition Fall 2018 October 8 – November , 2018 Reception: Thursday, October 11, 5 – 7 pm, Art Gallery D101 Artists talk in the gallery at 6:30 pm. The exhibition features artwork in a variety of media created by studio arts faculty and staff. The presents complex themes and explores topics related to the art process, development of techniques, use of new technology and commentary on contemporary issues.