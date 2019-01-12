San Diego Mesa College CRUISE

Come to Mesa's Freshman Orientation!

New students can become confident and prepared for their first semester at Mesa College.

This CRUISE is for students who will graduate early from high school and are starting their first semester at Mesa in the spring semester (January 2019). A family workshop will also be held at 8:30 am.

Register for CRUISE @ http://bit.ly/SaturdayCRUISE2019

Deadline to register is Friday, January 4, 2019.