San Diego Mesa College Winter CRUISE

Mesa College 7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego, California 92111

Come to Mesa's Winter Freshman Orientation!

Meet other students, get exposure to campus resources, participate in academic and counseling workshops with faculty and staff. This winter CRUISE is for NEW students who are recent high school graduates, students transitioning from Continuing Education and the Armed Forces, Adult Learners who have not attended college, and international students.

Register for the Winter CRUISE @ http://bit.ly/WinterCRUISE2019

Deadline to register is January 2, 2019.

