San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017
Quartyard 1102 G. St., San Diego, California 92101
Join us for the 8th annual San Diego Metal Swapmeet!
Buy, Sell, trade your favorite metal merch at San Diego's premier Metal event featuring Power Metal legends Jag Panzer!!
40+ Vendors selling tshirts, cds, dvds, vinyl, leather goods, Memmorabillia, Rock, Metal, Punk etc.
All Ages, family friendly atmosphere
Full bar for 21+
Food trucks
Spinning a curated selection of metal from all eras and subgenres Katon W. de Pena from HIRAX
Metal Icons meet & greet at 2PM with:
Katon de Peña-HIRAX
Don Dotty-DARK ANGEL, ELIMINATE
Don of the dead Crotsley-NUNSLAUGHTER
Bill Metoyer- Legendary Metal producer (Slayer, W.A.S.P.)
Scott Peterson-CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER
Selling prints and his art book:
Derek Riggs- Iron Maiden mascot creator, artist.
Performing live: Legendary Power Metal titans JAG PANZER!!!!
Info
