San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017

to Google Calendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00

Quartyard 1102 G. St., San Diego, California 92101

Join us for the 8th annual San Diego Metal Swapmeet!

Buy, Sell, trade your favorite metal merch at San Diego's premier Metal event featuring Power Metal legends Jag Panzer!!

40+ Vendors selling tshirts, cds, dvds, vinyl, leather goods, Memmorabillia, Rock, Metal, Punk etc.

All Ages, family friendly atmosphere

Full bar for 21+

Food trucks

Spinning a curated selection of metal from all eras and subgenres Katon W. de Pena from HIRAX

Metal Icons meet & greet at 2PM with:

Katon de Peña-HIRAX

Don Dotty-DARK ANGEL, ELIMINATE

Don of the dead Crotsley-NUNSLAUGHTER

Bill Metoyer- Legendary Metal producer (Slayer, W.A.S.P.)

Scott Peterson-CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER

Selling prints and his art book:

Derek Riggs- Iron Maiden mascot creator, artist.

Performing live: Legendary Power Metal titans JAG PANZER!!!!

Info

Quartyard 1102 G. St., San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Festival, Music
Downtown

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Metal Swapmeet 2017 - 2017-04-29 11:00:00