San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant

to Google Calendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00

Chinatown Bar & Grill 4727 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92105

1st: for the fifth time, we'll have a (don't call me) White Elephant component to this MixUp; if you want in, bring a gift that is preferably music related and definitely didn't cost you more than $25.

2nd: we're also doing the other component of a MixUp, and the theme will be Zero Hour, Nine A.M. -- so put together your favorite songs about stars, space, planets, the cosmos, and rockets, man (or woman!)

Info
Chinatown Bar & Grill 4727 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92105 View Map
Music, Talks & Discussions
City Heights
619.840.8968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant - 2018-12-30 15:00:00