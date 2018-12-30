San Diego Mixtape Society 5th Annual Don't Call Me White Elephant

1st: for the fifth time, we'll have a (don't call me) White Elephant component to this MixUp; if you want in, bring a gift that is preferably music related and definitely didn't cost you more than $25.

2nd: we're also doing the other component of a MixUp, and the theme will be Zero Hour, Nine A.M. -- so put together your favorite songs about stars, space, planets, the cosmos, and rockets, man (or woman!)