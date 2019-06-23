San Diego Mixtape Society 7th Anniversary

The theme for our seventh anniversary MixUp (!) is Ain't It A Sin.

So put together a 60 to 90 minute playlist of your favorite songs concerning lust, sloth, gluttony...you get the picture.

See you at the Aero Club on the 23rd. We'll be there with birthday hats on, and selling limited edition anniversary buttons and magnets for $1 each with the proceeds going to the local chapter of the School of Rock.