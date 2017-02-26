San Diego Mixtape Society: Calls To Mind A Silver Screen
Carnitas' Snack Shack 2632 University Ave., North Park, San Diego, California 92104
This year's first MixUp focuses on songs reminiscent of moving scenes and movie scenes. Submissions should consist of 60-90 minutes of tracks downloaded into a playlist on flash drives or CDs. No Spotify links accepted.
Info
Carnitas' Snack Shack 2632 University Ave., North Park, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Talks & Discussions
please enable javascript to view