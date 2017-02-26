San Diego Mixtape Society: Calls To Mind A Silver Screen

Carnitas' Snack Shack 2632 University Ave., North Park, San Diego, California 92104

This year's first MixUp focuses on songs reminiscent of moving scenes and movie scenes. Submissions should consist of 60-90 minutes of tracks downloaded into a playlist on flash drives or CDs. No Spotify links accepted.

Carnitas' Snack Shack 2632 University Ave., North Park, San Diego, California 92104

