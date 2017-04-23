San Diego Mixtape Society: The Choice Is Yours

Thorn Street Brewery 3176 Thorn St., San Diego, California 92104

For our final MixUp before our fifth-anniversary event, all you need to do is pick your favorite songs that have the word this or the word that in the title. Or both! We're kinda reckless that way.

Put together a mix that runs from about 60-90 minutes -- no Spotify links, thanks -- and it'll be in the running to be exchanged in our New Radical random draw to close out our get-together.

