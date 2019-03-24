San Diego Mixtape Society: Hey, DJ, Bring That Back!

When it comes to throwing a house party, the best part is hanging out with your friends; the second best part is making people listen to songs you love and playlists you meticulously curate within an inch of their lives, taking better care of them than you do your house plants and in some cases yourselves. (We've all been there.)

For our first MixUp of 2019 and our last one before our seventh (!) birthday this summer, whip up 60 to 90 minutes of the sort of jams you'd have playing in the background while you chatted up a friend with a cold drink in your hand; have them on a flash drive or CD, ready to receive a similar offering in kind.