SAN DIEGO MUSEUM OF ART ARTISTS GUILD PRESENTS A COLLECTION OF WORKS CELEBRATING THE BEAUTY OF NATURE

Au Naturale: Nature’s Art on view August 3 through September 13

On view at the Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP) Visitor and Interpretive Center August 3 through September 13, 2019 is an exhibition featuring 25 artists from the San Diego Museum of Art Artists Guild. Au Naturale: Nature’s Art showcases paintings, drawings, photographs, and prints in a variety of styles and mediums selected by Emma Bloom, Programs Manager at the San Diego Natural History Museum, to exemplify the wonder found in the plant and animal life all around us.

The Artists Guild is an organization linking the San Diego Museum of Art to the artist community of San Diego County. It works to enhance awareness and appreciation of local artists by bringing their original art to the attention of patrons for display and purchase. This membership-based artist collective was founded over 100 years ago, celebrating its centennial in 2015 with an exhibit at the Oceanside Museum of Art. With new members joining each year, the Guild remains a vital part of San Diego’s art future and past; previous members included some of the region’s most notable artists like Belle Baranceanu and Olaf Wieghorst.

Artists: Jody Abssy, Susan Ashley, Warren Bakley, Jo Caldwell, Gloria Chadwick, Christopher Conroe, Jackie Farkas, Sue Gold, Doria Goocher, Elaine Harvey, Sandra Hayen, Alan Haynes, Sunny Hilliker, Margaret Larlham, Janet Lehmann, Skipp McCunney, John Oleinik, Cher Pendarvis, Arun Prem, Julianne Ricksecker, Sherry Roper, Bonnie Roth, Vita Sorrentino, John Straub, and Minnie Valero.

The opening reception for Au Naturale: Nature’s Art will take place at the MTRP Visitor Center on August 4 from 2-4PM. Artwork featured in the exhibition will be available for sale, and a portion of the funds will support the park through the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.

The Art Program at the MTRP Visitor Center is organized by the MTRP Foundation and a portion of all artwork sales benefits the park. For more information and a list of this year’s exhibitions, visit mtrp.org/art. The Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor and Interpretive Center is located at One Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119. The Visitor Center is open daily from 9AM-5PM and admission is free.